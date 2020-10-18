Reviewing Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) and Keurig Dr Pepper (OTCMKTS:KDP)

Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Long Blockchain and Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Long Blockchain $4.43 million 0.56 -$15.21 million N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.77 $1.25 billion $1.22 24.39

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Long Blockchain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Long Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Long Blockchain and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Long Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Long Blockchain and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 10.32% 7.91% 3.69%

Volatility and Risk

Long Blockchain has a beta of -1.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Long Blockchain on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Long Blockchain Company Profile

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions. Long Blockchain Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

