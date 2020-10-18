Reviewing Neenah (NYSE:NP) and BPM (NYSE:BPMI)

Neenah (NYSE:NP) and BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neenah and BPM, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Neenah
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|BPM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
Neenah has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPM has a beta of 6.52, indicating that its stock price is 552% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
90.0% of Neenah shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neenah shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of BPM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Neenah and BPM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neenah
|-0.44%
|12.33%
|5.54%
|BPM
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Neenah and BPM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neenah
|$938.50 million
|0.70
|$55.40 million
|$3.47
|11.26
|BPM
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Neenah has higher revenue and earnings than BPM.
Summary
Neenah beats BPM on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Neenah
Neenah, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets. The Fine Paper & Packaging segment supplies premium printing, packaging, and other high-end specialty papers in North America. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
About BPM
BPM Inc. manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications. It also provides uncoated fine papers; flexible packaging papers; wet waxed papers; and interleaver papers, taffy wraps, overwraps, and confectionery wraps. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.
