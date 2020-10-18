Reviewing Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) & Global Ecology (NASDAQ:GLEC)

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) and Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Telenav shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telenav shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Telenav has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ecology has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telenav and Global Ecology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 1 1 0 2.50 Global Ecology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenav presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.70%. Given Telenav’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telenav is more favorable than Global Ecology.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and Global Ecology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -4.16% -5.57% -1.81% Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telenav and Global Ecology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $240.35 million 0.81 -$930,000.00 $0.06 68.83 Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Ecology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telenav.

Summary

Telenav beats Global Ecology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Telenav GPS Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Global Ecology

Global Ecology Corporation, through its subsidiary and joint ventures, engages in the production and sale of soil and water remediation technologies. Its products include Mobile PureWater System, a mobile water purification system for use in areas where safe and clean drinking water is scarce or affected by natural disasters; and IMS1000, an ionized mineral solution for treating reservoirs, lakes, and other large bodies of water, as well as for large HVAC systems, waste water systems, drilling water de-contamination, and various agricultural applications. The company's products also comprise soil remediation products, including natural fertilizers/soil additives and compost products for enhancing crop yield and turf growth. It has a strategic partnership with International Renewable Energy Organization. The company was formerly known as Homeland Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Global Ecology Corporation in August 2009. Global Ecology Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

