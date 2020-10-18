Reviewing US Foods (NYSE:USFD) & NuVim (NYSE:NUVM)

NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NuVim and US Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVim N/A N/A N/A US Foods -0.11% 7.25% 2.15%

This table compares NuVim and US Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A US Foods $25.94 billion 0.21 $385.00 million $2.38 10.43

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than NuVim.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of US Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NuVim has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Foods has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NuVim and US Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVim 0 0 0 0 N/A US Foods 0 3 6 0 2.67

US Foods has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given US Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Foods is more favorable than NuVim.

Summary

US Foods beats NuVim on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

