Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $440,000.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Anders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 60.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 226.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 67,650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after buying an additional 229,117 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

