RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) Given a C$0.80 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$0.80 price objective on RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHC opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. RHC Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About RHC Capital

RHC Capital Corporation explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Southern Saskatchewan. It holds 572 sections covering an area of 366,217 acres of helium land. RHC Capital Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

