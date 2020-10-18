RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.29 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.35 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RISE Education Cayman stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.47% of RISE Education Cayman worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.