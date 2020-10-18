Riverview Trust Co Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

