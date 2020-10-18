Riverview Trust Co Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $146.59. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

