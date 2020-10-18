Robert Bulluss Buys 10,000 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) (ASX:CYG) insider Robert Bulluss acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,380.00 ($19,557.14).

Robert Bulluss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Robert Bulluss 198,166 shares of Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) stock.

On Thursday, August 27th, Robert Bulluss acquired 14,489 shares of Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,562.48 ($7,544.63).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners and hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

