Robert W. Baird Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $45.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACCD. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.44.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.