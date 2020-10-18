Robert W. Ross Sells 4,000 Shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SURF opened at $9.42 on Friday. Surface Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $375.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,477 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $9,700,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 188,424 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $861,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SURF has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

