Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RHHVF has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Roche stock opened at $342.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.13. Roche has a 12 month low of $281.04 and a 12 month high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

