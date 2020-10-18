Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RHHVF has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Roche stock opened at $342.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.13. Roche has a 12 month low of $281.04 and a 12 month high of $399.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

