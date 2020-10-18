Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

RCI.B stock opened at C$53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.96. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$46.81 and a 1 year high of C$67.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

