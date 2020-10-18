(ROHCY) (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.68

(ROHCY) (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and traded as high as $39.91. (ROHCY) shares last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 1,029 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 8.30. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

(ROHCY) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

