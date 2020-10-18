Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

