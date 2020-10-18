Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,525.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,436.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

