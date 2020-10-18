Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.40 target price on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE ROXG opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of $681.38 million and a P/E ratio of 59.03. Roxgold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

