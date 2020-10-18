Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €175.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €163.70 ($192.59) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €173.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €172.81. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

