Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS opened at €15.15 ($17.82) on Thursday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.42.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.