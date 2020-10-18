Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 2,000” Price Target for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of BHP Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,833.08 ($23.95).
BHP stock opened at GBX 1,636.40 ($21.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,698.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,593.35.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
