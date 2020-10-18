Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 2,000” Price Target for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of BHP Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,833.08 ($23.95).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,636.40 ($21.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,698.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,593.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.