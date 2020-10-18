Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the September 15th total of 859,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RDS.B opened at $24.29 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.49 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

RDS.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.