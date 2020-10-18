Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 15th

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.
Shares of RPRX opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $56.50.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royalty Pharma Company Profile
Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.
