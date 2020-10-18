Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 15th

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.