Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Raised to C$6.10

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rupert Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of CVE:RUP opened at C$5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.70 million and a PE ratio of -160.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.59. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.20.

In other Rupert Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,791,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,167,200. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $265,735.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

