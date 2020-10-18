Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) Receives GBX 860 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 860 ($11.24).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

SAFE opened at GBX 789 ($10.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 790.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 733.88. Safestore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

