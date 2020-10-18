Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) PT Raised to GBX 225

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Saga plc (SAGA.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 127.64 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. Saga plc has a 52-week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 819.64 ($10.71).

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saga plc will post 1331.0000304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saga plc (SAGA.L)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

