salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,497,038.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CRM opened at $258.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

