Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:SLB opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

