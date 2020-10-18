Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SMIT stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.36.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 59.86%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.