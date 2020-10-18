Scotiabank Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Scotiabank has a “Sector Underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 514,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 93.40%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.