Seaport Global Securities Comments on Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $76.34 on Friday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 601.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

