Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Crown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

NYSE:CCK opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $84.34. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Crown by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 50,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

