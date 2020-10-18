ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,964,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.