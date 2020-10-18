Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,022.25.
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,067.21 on Wednesday. Shopify has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,749.50, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $997.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $853.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
