Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,022.25.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,067.21 on Wednesday. Shopify has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,749.50, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $997.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $853.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

