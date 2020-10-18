Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:RQIH opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.64 million and a PE ratio of 43.47. Randall & Quilter Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 196.09 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a quick ratio of 642.09 and a current ratio of 642.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.22.

In other news, insider Ken Randall sold 358,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £544,289.20 ($711,117.32). Also, insider Alan Quilter sold 250,000 shares of Randall & Quilter Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £382,500 ($499,738.70).

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

