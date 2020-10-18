Short Interest in Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Increases By 90.4%

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOLS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

