Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Grows By 75.7%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 996,400 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the September 15th total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arch Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

