Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Grows By 58.2%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARGGY opened at $0.65 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

