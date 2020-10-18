Short Interest in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Increases By 65.5%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 14,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $563,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $568,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,320,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock valued at $106,490,341 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion and a PE ratio of -89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

