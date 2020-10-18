Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Rises By 50.9%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Retail & Services, and Real Estate & Hotels. The Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services primarily through Shinkansen network; and conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.