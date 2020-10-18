Short Interest in Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Grows By 25.0%

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of Elah stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. Elah has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $79.00.
Elah Company Profile
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Elah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.