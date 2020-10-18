Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Increases By 29.3%

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 856.7 days.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Electric Power Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

EPWDF stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. Electric Power Development has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

