Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Increases By 24.9%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,751,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 2,203,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,514.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVKIF shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

