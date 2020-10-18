Short Interest in FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rises By 30.0%

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $70.46.
FAST RETAILING/ADR Company Profile
