Short Interest in FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rises By 30.0%

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $70.46.

Get FAST RETAILING/ADR alerts:

FAST RETAILING/ADR Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for FAST RETAILING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST RETAILING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.