Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Rises By 60.1%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,255,700 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the September 15th total of 1,408,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.9 days.

Separately, CIBC upgraded First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $16.55.

First Capital is one of Canada's leading developers, owners and operators of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada's most densely populated neighbourhoods. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.