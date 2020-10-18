Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Decreases By 21.7%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUPBY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $13.37 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

