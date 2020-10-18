Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Grows By 66.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the September 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

