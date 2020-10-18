Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Expands By 80.2%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QNTQF opened at $3.47 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QNTQF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

