Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Drops By 22.7%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 834,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SOHU opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $421.06 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.77.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.