Short Interest in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expands By 33.2%

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SPWH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sportsman's Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sportsman's Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.83. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. Sportsman's Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman's Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman's Warehouse by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,828 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,778,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $4,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 386,692 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

